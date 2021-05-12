Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Reveals 'Most Diverse' 2021 Inductees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame revealed its list of 2021 Inductees on Wednesday morning (May 12), deeming this year’s class the “most diverse list of Inductees in the history of the organization.”

Rock Hall President and CEO Greg Harris also shared the announcement in a video on social media.

“This diverse class of talented Inductees reflects the Rock Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture”, said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s Induction Ceremony in Cleveland.”

Here are the Inductees in the performer category:

Early Influence Award:

Musical Excellence Award:

Ahmet Ertegun Award

Clarence Avant

The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is slated for Saturday, October 30 at 8p.m. at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, according to the Rock Hall announcement. It will also be available at a later date on HBO and available for streaming on HBO Max. Tickets will go on sale to the public in July.

Watch the announcement here: