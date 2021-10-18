Semi-Truck Crashes Into Parked Cars & An Apartment Building, Driver Flees

Police are searching for a semi-truck driver who left a path of destruction early Monday (October 18) morning in Detroit.

According to FOX 2, a semi-truck driver lost control and struck several parked cars, then slammed into an apartment building wall.

Luckily, no one was seriously injured in the crash, but one of the tenants in the apartment was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The crash took place in west Detroit near Greenfield and Grove around 2:30 a.m.

The semi-truck slammed into five parked cars before crashing into the apartment building, causing substantial damage to the complex.

What caused the semi-truck to lose control is still unknown. One resident of the apartment complex told FOX 2 that had the parked cars not been there to slow the truck down, the damage to the apartment building could have been worse.

Unfortunately, witnesses did not get a good look at the driver's appearance but said he was wearing a white jumpsuit.

The Detroit Police Department posted on their Facebook page about the incident saying:

"We're looking for a driver in a hit-and-run crash that caused massive damage to property in the area of Greenfield and Grove early Monday morning. The Freightliner tractor-trailer hit six unoccupied vehicles along the west side of Greenfield, south of Grove. The driver of the Freightliner then hit a building before fleeing on foot. A 58-year-old man who was sitting in a parked car is in temp serious condition following the crash. If you have information on this crime, or know the whereabouts of the driver, contact DPD's 8th precinct at 313-596-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up."