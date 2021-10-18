Six Michigan Cities Are Among The Best To Retire In For 2021

There is a lot to factor in when trying to decide what city you want to retire in, like housing costs, health care and overall resident happiness in the area.

If you've been debating between a few cities, U.S. News & World Report released a list of the Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2020-2021.

The report looked at 150 of the largest metropolitan areas and ranked them using "six indexes." Here is what the report said about their research:

"The overall retirement score and each index score were calculated on a 10-point scale based on the data sources and scoring methodology described below. The six indexes are Housing Affordability, Happiness, Desirability, Retiree Taxes, Job Market and Health Care Quality. The weights for each index were determined based on an online survey conducted in August 2020 by U.S. News of those approaching or at retirement age."

So, which six Michigan cities are among the best to retire in?

No. 7: Ann Arbor

No. 21: Grand Rapids

No. 38: Kalamazoo

No. 60: Lansing

No. 81: Detroit

No. 92: Flint

According to the report, here are the 10 best cities to retire in:

Sarasota, Florida Naples, Florida Daytona Beach, Florida Melbourne, Florida Lancaster, Pennsylvania Tampa, Florida Fort Myers, Florida Port St. Lucie, Florida Ann Arbor, Michigan Pensacola, Florida

Click here to see the best cities to retire in for 2021.