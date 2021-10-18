South Carolina Teacher Arrested After Marijuana Edibles Found In Classroom

An elementary school teacher in South Carolina was arrested after police discovered marijuana edibles inside a reward box for students in her classroom.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, detectives were contacted on September 23 about a student who had picked out a package of edibles out of the prize box that Victoria Weiss used to reward her young students at Rocky Creek Elementary School. The substance, which is illegal in South Carolina, was in a box of prizes full of candy. Sheriff Jay Koon said no students ate any of the products.

"Detectives confirmed during interviews that Weiss took the pack of edibles from the student and told him to pick something else from the box," he said. "The student went back to the box and happened to grab another pack of edibles."

Police executed a search warrant at the 27-year-old educator's house where they reportedly found more packs of the marijuana edibles similar to what the student picked up in her classroom. The sheriff's office warned parents that the seemingly innocent-looking "candy" is actually a cannabis-based food.

"They come in many forms, but the items in this case were candy. They're often packaged in wrappers and bags with logos and colors that look similar to traditional candy brands," Koon said in a statement, adding, "While they are available in other states and online, they are illegal in South Carolina."

Weiss turned herself in to police on Friday (October 15) and was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center for charges of drug possession.

Lexington County School District One said Weiss was placed on administrative leave after learning of the incident and the district was cooperating with law enforcement during their investigation, WLTX reports. As of October 13, she no longer is employed by the district.

"It is unacceptable for a staff member to potentially threaten the wellbeing of a child. We will continue to work to ensure all of our children have a safe environment to learn and grow," said Superintendent Dr. Gregg Little. "Rocky Creek Elementary has a sterling reputation which will not be tarnished by the actions of one person."