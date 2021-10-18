The Weeknd Announces 'Bigger & Special' Summer 2022 Stadium Tour

On Monday (October 18), The Weeknd surprised fans by announcing his plans to embark on a stadium tour in the summer of 2022. As fans of The Weeknd know, the 'Blinding Lights' singer planned to kick off his After Hours Tour in January 2022 after postponing twice due to COVID-19. Now, it seems, The Weeknd is shaking up his touring plans up once again in order to hit stadiums instead of arenas. He took to Instagram to explain his decision.

"The tour dates are moving and will commence in the summer of 2022," he wrote in his caption. "Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums."

"Current tickets will be refunded automatically and all ticket holders will be given priority to buy tickets for the stadium shows when they go on sale," he reassured his fans, before concluding: "New dates forthcoming."