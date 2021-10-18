The Weeknd Announces 'Bigger & Special' Summer 2022 Stadium Tour
By Emily Lee
October 18, 2021
On Monday (October 18), The Weeknd surprised fans by announcing his plans to embark on a stadium tour in the summer of 2022. As fans of The Weeknd know, the 'Blinding Lights' singer planned to kick off his After Hours Tour in January 2022 after postponing twice due to COVID-19. Now, it seems, The Weeknd is shaking up his touring plans up once again in order to hit stadiums instead of arenas. He took to Instagram to explain his decision.
"The tour dates are moving and will commence in the summer of 2022," he wrote in his caption. "Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums."
"Current tickets will be refunded automatically and all ticket holders will be given priority to buy tickets for the stadium shows when they go on sale," he reassured his fans, before concluding: "New dates forthcoming."
During a recent interview, the Grammy-winning artist gave an update on his upcoming album—his follow-up to 2020’s After Hours. “The album is complete,” he revealed. “Only thing missing is a couple of characters that are key to the narrative. Some people that are near and dear to me, some people that inspired my life as a child…and some that inspire me now.”
He went on to tease "some exciting features" from the project that will debut sometime before the album drops." It's unclear whether he was referring to his highly anticipated collaboration with Swedish House Mafia, which was confirmed last month when the group previewed the track during their 2021 MTV Video Music Awards pre-show performance.
We'll just have to wait and see what The Weeknd has up his sleeve. Who knows, maybe some of these secret collaborators will make cameos on his new stadium tour next summer?