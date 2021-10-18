These Are The Top 10 Colleges In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

October 18, 2021

Group of students working in group & laughing
Photo: Getty Images

There's nothing like the college experience. Future students seek a great education along with a comfortable campus life, engaging extracurricular activities, and much more. Some college and university alumni love to show off how great their former stomping grounds are, whether through homecomings or wearing school merchandise.

There are nearly 4,000 degree-granting institutions in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics. To help you find out which one is the best for you or your kids, WalletHub released a study ranking colleges and universities for 2022. They even provide rankings by region and state.

The best college in Colorado, according to researchers, is...

The University of Denver!

This private institution has over 100 clubs and universities for students to participate in, including 15 fraternities and sororities. DU has an acceptance rate of 61% as of Fall 2020, U.S. News says.

Here were the Top 10 colleges and universities in Colorado:

  1. University of Denver
  2. Colorado State University
  3. University of Colorado Denver
  4. University of Colorado Boulder
  5. Regis University
  6. University of Northern Colorado
  7. University of Colorado — Colorado Springs
  8. Colorado Mesa University
  9. Western Colorado University
  10. Fort Lewis University

Click here to check out the full rankings for colleges and universities across the country. You can also filter the results.

