These Are The Top 10 Colleges In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
October 18, 2021
There's nothing like the college experience. Future students seek a great education along with a comfortable campus life, engaging extracurricular activities, and much more. Some college and university alumni love to show off how great their former stomping grounds are, whether through homecomings or wearing school merchandise.
There are nearly 4,000 degree-granting institutions in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics. To help you find out which one is the best for you or your kids, WalletHub released a study ranking colleges and universities for 2022. They even provide rankings by region and state.
The best college in Colorado, according to researchers, is...
This private institution has over 100 clubs and universities for students to participate in, including 15 fraternities and sororities. DU has an acceptance rate of 61% as of Fall 2020, U.S. News says.
Here were the Top 10 colleges and universities in Colorado:
- University of Denver
- Colorado State University
- University of Colorado Denver
- University of Colorado Boulder
- Regis University
- University of Northern Colorado
- University of Colorado — Colorado Springs
- Colorado Mesa University
- Western Colorado University
- Fort Lewis University
Click here to check out the full rankings for colleges and universities across the country. You can also filter the results.