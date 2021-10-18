Twitter Furious Over How Patrick Mahomes' Brother Was Dancing
By Jason Hall
October 18, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' brother, Jackson, once again faces scrutiny after sharing a TikTok of himself dancing on the number of late Washington Football Team safety Sean Taylor during his brother's game on Sunday (October 17).
Washington honored Taylor by officially retiring his No. 21 jersey during a pregame ceremony at FedEx Field and displayed the painted number on the sideline during the game against the Chiefs.
Numerous Twitter users criticized Jackson Mahomes for the post dancing on the painted No. 21, which they viewed as desecrating Taylor's honor.
Additionally, several reporters at the game pointed out that Taylor's number was roped off, though noted others were also seen standing in the area.
Broke: people saying Jackson Mahomes was wrong to do a tik tok on Sean Taylor’s number— PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) October 18, 2021
Woke: realizing Dan Snyder paid Jackson Mahomes to do this to make him the bad guy to distract from what evereyones saying about the WFT emails pic.twitter.com/kSXT3384YU
For me to even acknowledge Jackson Mahomes he must've done something irredeemably stupid like dancing on the memorial of a beloved player who died prematurely while his family was in attendance on the day they retired his number. I need apologies stat & not just from him. pic.twitter.com/Hw8b2RBVWX— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) October 18, 2021
You were directed to stand in an area that was roped off ?? pic.twitter.com/pziBWNtRUr— Nick ✊ (@MileHigh_Nick) October 18, 2021
Case Closed.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 17, 2021
Jackson Mahomes danced on the Sean Taylor #21 sideline tribute for TikTok.
Bigger question probably needs to be why anyone was allowed to stand on it to begin with.
Not good enough @FedExField pic.twitter.com/qNY8GnL1gf
“I meant absolutely no disrespect” pic.twitter.com/QsrEIy9UZa— 𝕵𝖆𝖒𝖊𝖘 (@DCWarriors_) October 18, 2021
Jackson Mahomes apologized for the incident on Monday (October 18) morning amid the backlash.
"I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field," Mahomes tweeted. "We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family."
I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family.— Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes) October 18, 2021
The Chiefs defeated the Football Team, 31-13, on Sunday, with Patrick Mahomes throwing for 397 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 32 of 47 passing and recording 31 yards on three rushing attempts.
Taylor, who was fatally shot by a home intruder in 2007, was a two-time Pro Bowl safety, which included being posthumously voted in during his final season in which he led the NFC in interceptions (5) at the time of his death, despite missing his final two games due to a sprained knee.
The former University of Miami standout and BCS champion spent his entire four-year NFL career in Washington after being selected at No. 5 overall in the 2004 NFL Draft.
Taylor was already a member of the Football Team's 'Ring of Fame' and became just the third player in Washington's 89-year franchise history to have his jersey number officially retired on Sunday, joining Sammy Baugh (No. 33) and Bobby Mitchell (No. 49).