Twitter Furious Over How Patrick Mahomes' Brother Was Dancing

By Jason Hall

October 18, 2021

Photo: @JacksonMahomes/Instagram

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' brother, Jackson, once again faces scrutiny after sharing a TikTok of himself dancing on the number of late Washington Football Team safety Sean Taylor during his brother's game on Sunday (October 17).

Washington honored Taylor by officially retiring his No. 21 jersey during a pregame ceremony at FedEx Field and displayed the painted number on the sideline during the game against the Chiefs.

Numerous Twitter users criticized Jackson Mahomes for the post dancing on the painted No. 21, which they viewed as desecrating Taylor's honor.

Additionally, several reporters at the game pointed out that Taylor's number was roped off, though noted others were also seen standing in the area.

Jackson Mahomes apologized for the incident on Monday (October 18) morning amid the backlash.

"I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field," Mahomes tweeted. "We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family."

The Chiefs defeated the Football Team, 31-13, on Sunday, with Patrick Mahomes throwing for 397 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 32 of 47 passing and recording 31 yards on three rushing attempts.

Taylor, who was fatally shot by a home intruder in 2007, was a two-time Pro Bowl safety, which included being posthumously voted in during his final season in which he led the NFC in interceptions (5) at the time of his death, despite missing his final two games due to a sprained knee.

The former University of Miami standout and BCS champion spent his entire four-year NFL career in Washington after being selected at No. 5 overall in the 2004 NFL Draft.

Taylor was already a member of the Football Team's 'Ring of Fame' and became just the third player in Washington's 89-year franchise history to have his jersey number officially retired on Sunday, joining Sammy Baugh (No. 33) and Bobby Mitchell (No. 49).

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.