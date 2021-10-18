Twitter Furious Over How Patrick Mahomes' Brother Was Dancing

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' brother, Jackson, once again faces scrutiny after sharing a TikTok of himself dancing on the number of late Washington Football Team safety Sean Taylor during his brother's game on Sunday (October 17).

Washington honored Taylor by officially retiring his No. 21 jersey during a pregame ceremony at FedEx Field and displayed the painted number on the sideline during the game against the Chiefs.

Numerous Twitter users criticized Jackson Mahomes for the post dancing on the painted No. 21, which they viewed as desecrating Taylor's honor.

Additionally, several reporters at the game pointed out that Taylor's number was roped off, though noted others were also seen standing in the area.