Bastille Officially Announce Fourth Album 'Give Me The Future'

After months of teasing, Bastille have officially announced their fourth album Give Me The Future and shared its third single "No Bad Days."

The song's video, which was co-directed by singer Dan Smith, carries the themes of technology being used for both good and bad that's tied the whole rollout together. Smith stars in the clip as a heartbroken character who attempts to resurrect a lost loved one through the use of technology.

“It’s really satisfying to have finally directed, and I’m really proud of the little film we made," he said about his directorial debut. "I grew up with film as my main obsession, so this was a bit of a dream. I learned a s**tload, and it was good to be challenged in a new way.”

"No Bad Days" follows the album's lead single "Distorted Light Beam" and "Thelma and Louise." Watch the video above.

Interestingly enough, the album was originally conceived pre-pandemic. Then the world shut down and the band's members were forced to interact through screens.

“Working on these songs in such an apocalyptic period, with everyone stuck at home, glued to screens, fed into the feeling that what is real and what is not has become pretty difficult to discern sometimes,” Smith said in a statement.“We’re in the age of deep fake, fake news and lying world leaders. But online, you can be anyone. What that does to our sense of self and to our relationships is huge, and it’s fascinating.”

“I’m just observing the truly weird times we’re living in and having fun responding to it through these songs,” he added. “As the final track 'Who Knows What the Future Holds… Don’t Matter If I Got You' says, this is happening, whether we like it or not. Finding happiness in the moment is surely the aim, whether it’s in the real or virtual world.”

Give Me The Future is slated for a February 4, 2022 release and can be pre-ordered here.