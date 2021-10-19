Billie Eilish Helps Raise Climate Awareness In New 'Dear Earth' Trailer

Billie Eilish has remained vocal about climate change since the early days of her career, and so it comes as no surprise that she would be contributing to the upcoming YouTube Originals series, Dear Earth. The pop superstar encourages those watching to begin taking climate action more seriously, saying in the video, "It is our responsibility to deal with climate change."

BLACKPINK's Rosé, Lil Dicky, Barack Obama, Jaden Smith, Tinashe, and more also make appearances during the trailer. The new series begins on October 23, with well-known climate activists, creators, and celebrities discussing ways to make more sustainable living in order to combat climate change. The series will last for a full month, with regular discussions on how to begin solving climate problems.

"Our generation has come together," Rosé said in the Dear Earth trailer. "We must work towards saving the Earth."

Billie Eilish recently performed at Global Citizen Live, where she took the stage with Coldplay to sing "Fix You" alongside Chris Martin and her brother, FINNEAS. The festival provided several donating options while it occurred, including planting trees to help combat climate change.

Eilish also joined Camila Cabello, Lady Gaga, and many other artists in signing a letter demanding entertainment executives begin taking climate action more seriously. They joined forces with the NRDC Action Fund, and pointed out that one in three Americans have experienced some form of an extreme climate event, either through wildfires, hurricanes, and more.

The 19-year-old singer's activism has not stopped at demanding climate action. Eilish also declared as she took the stage at Austin City Limits earlier this month that she nearly canceled her appearance due to Texas' new abortion law. However, she said she didn't want to punish her fans by refusing to perform.