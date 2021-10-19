Celine Dion Postpones Las Vegas Residency Due To Medical Issues

Celine Dion has postponed the opening of her Las Vegas residency at Resorts World due to medical reasons, and will no longer be able to perform from November 5 to 20, 2021 and January 19 to February 5, 2022. Dion's team revealed in a statement to social media that the singer has been experiencing "severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing." Due to her symptoms, she has not been able to participate in rehearsals for her shows.

"I'm heartbroken by this," Dion said in a statement. "My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words. My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it's absolutely beautiful. I feel so bad that I'm letting them down, and I'm especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who've been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better... I want to get through this as soon as I can."