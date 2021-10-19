Former St. Louis Cardinals Manager Gives Heartfelt 'Thank You' Message

Former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt shared a tearful message about his time with the team.

After an 18-year career with the Cardinals, it was announced on Thursday (October 14) that the Cardinals have "agreed to part ways" with Shildt.

Since the announcement, Shildt had a lot to say about his time with the team in his first public message. "It would be irresponsible if I didn't mention the many people who taught me the Cardinal way," Shildt said as he went on to thank everyone he has worked with.

"My sincerest gratitude to the St. Louis Cardinals organization who took a chance on an eager young baseball man and developed him into a man that I am today."

Without going into too much detail, he also addressed what led to his dismissal of the team:

"While clearly there were differences that led to this parting of ways, out of respect for the organization and the people that run it, I can only express my gratitude and all those philosophies that were shared over the years – most of which were together – allowed us to part ways as professional friends,"

"I'm at peace with the way I've left the players and the staff in a very positive position," Shildt noted at the end.