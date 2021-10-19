Garth Brooks Teases There May Be A Las Vegas Residency On The Horizon

Ahead of announcing that he'll be hosting two intimate shows at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on November 19 and 20, Garth Brooks teased that he would like to have another residency in Las Vegas after he completes his stadium tour. Taking to his weekly Facebook Live series, Inside Studio G, on Monday (October 18) evening, the country legend addressed rumors that he'll be hosting a Vegas residency once again.

"That's what we're trying to figure out," Brooks said to his fans. "2022 will be the last year of the Stadium Tour... It's the last year. We will hopefully end up with the biggest show we can possibly end the Stadium tour with." Brooks reflected on his past residency at The Wynn, sharing if he could do it again, he "would do it in a heartbeat." However, Brooks said that he needs to also consider what his wife, Trisha Yearwood, wants to do with her own career, and that she may want to head to Broadway.