Here Are The 10 Best Colleges In Kentucky

College degrees can be a great tool for securing employment and keeping you ahead of the competition.

WalletHub recently released a list of the best colleges and universities in the country. But don't worry, you don't have to sift through the list to find the best colleges in Kentucky. I've already done that for you.

The list shows that, arguably, one of the most popular schools in the state didn't fall among the best. The University of Kentucky is nowhere to be found. According to WalletHub, the list is based on various factors, such as cost, student selectivity, and career outcomes.

The best college in Kentucky, according to WalletHub, is Centre College. Located in Danville, this school has an average enrollment rate of about 1,400 undergraduate students.

Two of the top schools on the list are located in Louisville.

According to the list, here are the best colleges in the state:

Centre College Georgetown College Brescia University Bellarmine University University of Louisville Asbury University Alice Lloyd College Murray State University Transylvania University Kentucky Wesleyan College

