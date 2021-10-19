Here Are The Best Barbecue Joints In Texas

By Ginny Reese

October 19, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Barbecue is a staple food in Texas. Whether its brisket, pulled pork, or pork spareribs, there are tons of amazing barbecue joints all across the state that have award-winning dishes.

Texas Monthly Magazine released its highly-anticipated list of the 50 best barbecue joints in Texas and the decision wasn't easy. The website states, "As you would expect at a time of transformation, compiling our Top 50 list was a challenge. Even we were shocked by some of the changes we felt compelled to make."

To compile the list, Texas Monthly staffers and freelancers visited 411 barbecue restaurants. The top contenders were then revisited by the editor Daniel Vaughn or food writer Patricia Sharpe. The two determined the top 10 list.

According to Texas Monthly, here are the top 10 barbecue joints in Texas:

  1. Goldee's Barbecue in Fort Worth
  2. Interstellar BBQ in Austin
  3. Truth Barbecue in Houston
  4. Burnt Bean Co. in Seguin
  5. Leroy and Lewis Barbecue in Austin
  6. Cattleack Barbecue in Dallas
  7. Franklin Barbecue in Austin
  8. Evie Mae's it Barbecue in Wolfforth
  9. Snow's BBQ in Lexington
  10. Panther City BBQ in Fort Worth

Click here to see the full Texas Monthly Magazine study.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices