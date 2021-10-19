Here Are The Best Barbecue Joints In Texas

Barbecue is a staple food in Texas. Whether its brisket, pulled pork, or pork spareribs, there are tons of amazing barbecue joints all across the state that have award-winning dishes.

Texas Monthly Magazine released its highly-anticipated list of the 50 best barbecue joints in Texas and the decision wasn't easy. The website states, "As you would expect at a time of transformation, compiling our Top 50 list was a challenge. Even we were shocked by some of the changes we felt compelled to make."

To compile the list, Texas Monthly staffers and freelancers visited 411 barbecue restaurants. The top contenders were then revisited by the editor Daniel Vaughn or food writer Patricia Sharpe. The two determined the top 10 list.

According to Texas Monthly, here are the top 10 barbecue joints in Texas:

Goldee's Barbecue in Fort Worth Interstellar BBQ in Austin Truth Barbecue in Houston Burnt Bean Co. in Seguin Leroy and Lewis Barbecue in Austin Cattleack Barbecue in Dallas Franklin Barbecue in Austin Evie Mae's it Barbecue in Wolfforth Snow's BBQ in Lexington Panther City BBQ in Fort Worth

Click here to see the full Texas Monthly Magazine study.