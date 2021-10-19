Here's Why 'Ye Wins With Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow's Number One Record

Back in September, Lil Nas spoke about his gratitude for 'Ye during an interview, sharing:

"So you know we had basically been working on the song for like a year and I went in to meet Kanye and he was super cool. He played me his album ['Donda'], he's played everybody his album now. Really talented man. And I played him some of the songs that I had been working on, he was like, he could add something to 'Industry Baby'. And he did, he added some horns and stuff, right? He beefed that up a lot and just the acknowledgment from him or him even adding himself to that, that's a great look for all of us. So we're just really thankful for that."

Congrats to all three rappers on their big win.