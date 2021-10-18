New Name, Who Dis: Kanye West Officially Changes His Name

By Kiyonna Anthony

October 18, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Kanye West is no longer Kanye West.

On Monday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams approved a petition by the DONDA rapper to officially change his name to “Ye,” with no middle or last name. Back in August, Ye filed the petition stating that he was making the change for personal reasons.

The Chicago bred star, who made headlines over the weekend for rocking a full face mask while performing in Italy, has been dropping hints of a name change before things became official. In 2018, he named his eighth studio album Ye, and has used the moniker as his Twitter handle for quite a while.

Ye also revealed in a 2018 interview that the name is “the most commonly used word in the Bible", adding:

"I believe "ye" is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means "you". So I'm you, I'm us, it's us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye - just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything. The album is more of a reflection of who we are.'"

The name change also comes amid Kanye's divorce from wife Kim Kardashian. Just last week, the rapper sold his 9000 acre, Monster Lake Ranch in Wyoming for $11 million; days after he accompanied Kim in New York City as she hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time. A source told Entertainment Tonight that even though the pair is gearing up to split, they're co-parenting skills are elite.

"Although they are going through a divorce, the couple still spend time together alone, or with their kids. Kanye lives mostly out of LA, but when he’s in town they make it a priority to meet up. Co-parenting has been going well for the couple."

Looks like all new everything for Ye' this upcoming new year.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices