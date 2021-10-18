New Name, Who Dis: Kanye West Officially Changes His Name
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 18, 2021
Kanye West is no longer Kanye West.
On Monday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams approved a petition by the DONDA rapper to officially change his name to “Ye,” with no middle or last name. Back in August, Ye filed the petition stating that he was making the change for personal reasons.
The Chicago bred star, who made headlines over the weekend for rocking a full face mask while performing in Italy, has been dropping hints of a name change before things became official. In 2018, he named his eighth studio album Ye, and has used the moniker as his Twitter handle for quite a while.
KANYE 2024 pic.twitter.com/Zm2pKcn12t— ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2020
Ye also revealed in a 2018 interview that the name is “the most commonly used word in the Bible", adding:
"I believe "ye" is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means "you". So I'm you, I'm us, it's us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye - just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything. The album is more of a reflection of who we are.'"
The name change also comes amid Kanye's divorce from wife Kim Kardashian. Just last week, the rapper sold his 9000 acre, Monster Lake Ranch in Wyoming for $11 million; days after he accompanied Kim in New York City as she hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time. A source told Entertainment Tonight that even though the pair is gearing up to split, they're co-parenting skills are elite.
"Although they are going through a divorce, the couple still spend time together alone, or with their kids. Kanye lives mostly out of LA, but when he’s in town they make it a priority to meet up. Co-parenting has been going well for the couple."
Looks like all new everything for Ye' this upcoming new year.