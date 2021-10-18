New Name, Who Dis: Kanye West Officially Changes His Name

Kanye West is no longer Kanye West.

On Monday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams approved a petition by the DONDA rapper to officially change his name to “Ye,” with no middle or last name. Back in August, Ye filed the petition stating that he was making the change for personal reasons.

The Chicago bred star, who made headlines over the weekend for rocking a full face mask while performing in Italy, has been dropping hints of a name change before things became official. In 2018, he named his eighth studio album Ye, and has used the moniker as his Twitter handle for quite a while.