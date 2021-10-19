Prince Harry is such a girl dad. According to a royal insider, the Duke of Sussex has a special bond with his four-month-old daughter, Lilibet Diana.

“Harry adores Lili and loves reading her bedtime stories and rocking her to sleep," the insider gushed to US Weekly. "He has a real magic touch." The Duke of Sussex is “the most caring dad,” according to a second insider. “It’s just paradise for Harry.”

Since welcoming baby Lili back in May with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's life has continued to get better and better. “Every day just gets happier,” the first source added. “There’s just so much love and gratitude and they couldn’t ask for more.”

It's not just Harry and Meghan who are loving life as a family of four. Lili's big brother, Archie, is excited to have a sister in the mix now, too. “Archie absolutely adores his little sister and gives her lots of kisses,” another source told the outlet. “He’s held her with the help of his parents. [He is] such a kind, loving child, and there aren’t any jealousy issues.”

Now that it's been a few months since Lili's arrival, Harry and Meghan are back to work. They recently made a trip to New York City to support global vaccine equity at Global Citizens Live in Central Park. Their appearance left many wondering who was taking care of Lili and Archie while Harry and Meghan worked.

“The Sussexes do have nannies to call on when their schedules get crazed, but they’re still extremely hands-on and try to keep the hired help to a minimum for the most part,” the insider explained. “It’s been easier for them with Lili in many ways, even though it’s twice the work, technically, because they’ve been able to use a lot of the techniques they learned with Archie and take care of things like feeding or bathing without too much fuss.”