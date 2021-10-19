Interesting Discovery Leads To Car Being Pulled From A Tulsa Pond

By Ginny Reese

October 19, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

An interesting Discovery lead to a vehicle being pulled from a pond in Minshell Park, reported Fox 23 News. Officers with the Tulsa Police Department pulled a vehicle from the pond on Monday afternoon.

This past weekend, the pond was drained for environmental construction. As the water levels lowered, workers noticed that a car had sunk in the pond. The workers contacted the police department to tell them of the discovery.

Tulsa police officers thought it would be best to allow for more water to drain before attempting to recover the vehicle from the body of water. Because of this, recovery efforts did not take place until Monday afternoon.

After the car was removed from the water, officers were able to get a license plate number to gather more information about the car and its owner. With the information, officers determined the the car was not stolen. As of now, it seems there is no evidence of anything suspicious with the car.

Officers say that the car seems to have been in the pond for quite some time. The license plate shows that the tags on the car expired all the way back in 2010.

