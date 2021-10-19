Lady A Teams Up With Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett & Carly Pearce On New Song

Lady A knows that “friends don’t let friends drink alone,” and they enlisted some of their best friends to prove it.

The country trio teamed up with three fellow country artists — Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett and Carly Pearce — on “Friends Don’t Let Friends,” one of 14 tracks on the band’s highly-anticipated album, What A Song Can Do. The album is set to release Friday (October 22), and Lady A took to social media on Tuesday (October 19) to preview the collaboration: “Friends don’t let friends drink alone…it’s true! Loved getting to collaborate with some of our friends on the upcoming record. @dariusrucker@thomasrhettakins@carlypearce Album out Friday!”

Lady A — Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood — announced over the summer that they would release their next studio album, explaining at the time: “As we set out to make this record, we can’t help but look back and see how much this past year has transformed us. The good and the bad; this record comes straight from the most vulnerable places in our hearts and has felt like a love letter to our fans from the very start.”

Listen to the first sneak peek of “Friends Don’t Let Friends” here: