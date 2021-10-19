One Missouri Eatery Makes 'America's Favorite Restaurants' List

By Hannah DeRuyter

October 19, 2021

Happy waitress waring apron serving customer at counter in small family eatery restaurant. Small business and entrepreneur concept with woman owner in eatery with takeaway service delivery
Photo: Getty Images

If you're searching for some of the best restaurants in the country, you may need some help narrowing it down.

Luckily, The New York Times released a list of the top 50 restaurants in America right now and one Missouri restaurant made the cut.

To find the top 50 restaurants in the United States, The New York Times "dispatched critics, reporters and editors around the country to find the 50 most vibrant and delicious restaurants in 2021."

The report says that the restaurants on the list "reflect the rich mosaic of American dining."

"From the melding of Thai curry and Texas brisket in the Pacific Northwest, to heritage crab rice on the South Carolina coast, to vegan soul food in the East Village."

So, which Missouri restaurant made the list?

Little Fox in St. Louis.

Here is what the report had to say about Little Fox:

"The happiness of several generations of urban-dwelling Americans rests in part on easy access to a corner bistro that punches above its weight. That is, a place like Little Fox, where the St. Louis native Craig Rivard makes Italian-ish dishes that leave you convinced he's making wise choices with the best ingredients he can find. Mr. Rivard opened the restaurant with his wife, Mowgli, a few months before Covid shut it down. It reopened for indoor dining last spring. By late summer, the service was crisp. Tables inside and out were filled with people eating fried artichokes and grilled, Missouri-grown mushrooms, as if they had no worries."

Click here to see the top 50 restaurants in America right now.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices