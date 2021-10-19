One Missouri Eatery Makes 'America's Favorite Restaurants' List

If you're searching for some of the best restaurants in the country, you may need some help narrowing it down.

Luckily, The New York Times released a list of the top 50 restaurants in America right now and one Missouri restaurant made the cut.

To find the top 50 restaurants in the United States, The New York Times "dispatched critics, reporters and editors around the country to find the 50 most vibrant and delicious restaurants in 2021."

The report says that the restaurants on the list "reflect the rich mosaic of American dining."

"From the melding of Thai curry and Texas brisket in the Pacific Northwest, to heritage crab rice on the South Carolina coast, to vegan soul food in the East Village."

So, which Missouri restaurant made the list?

Little Fox in St. Louis.

Here is what the report had to say about Little Fox:

"The happiness of several generations of urban-dwelling Americans rests in part on easy access to a corner bistro that punches above its weight. That is, a place like Little Fox, where the St. Louis native Craig Rivard makes Italian-ish dishes that leave you convinced he's making wise choices with the best ingredients he can find. Mr. Rivard opened the restaurant with his wife, Mowgli, a few months before Covid shut it down. It reopened for indoor dining last spring. By late summer, the service was crisp. Tables inside and out were filled with people eating fried artichokes and grilled, Missouri-grown mushrooms, as if they had no worries."

Click here to see the top 50 restaurants in America right now.