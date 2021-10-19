Patrick Stump Scored Upcoming Rom-Com 'Mark, Mary & Some Other People'
By Emily Lee
October 19, 2021
Patrick Stump has an exciting new project. The Fall Out Boy frontman scored the upcoming rom-com Mark, Mary & Some Other People. Fans can now catch a glimpse of the movie in the first trailer, which Stump shared on Twitter.
"Coming soon - Patrick scored the music for the movie Mark, Mary & Some Other People. Watch the trailer, and be sure to catch it in select theaters + on-demand November 5th," a spokesperson for Stump wrote on his behalf.
The rom-com stars Haley Law and Ben Rosenfield as newlyweds who decide to pursue an open relationship. The film was written and directed by Hannah Marks.
This isn't the first time Stump has offered his talents to Hollywood, either. Earlier this year, Disney and Marvel revealed the theme song Spidey and His Amazing Friends was created by Stump.
As for whether there's new Fall Out Boy music on the horizon, that remains to be seen. Back in 2019, Stump told Kerrang! the band now waits for the muse to find them. "I feel like at this point we have the luxury of choosing, and I’m personally choosing to be inspired," he told the outlet. "Look, I flat out don’t want to be in my70s, on a bus playing stadiums – I don’t want to be The Rolling Stones. But if Pete has lyrics that are that compelling, I will. That’s exactly what the interplay is. At this point, I’m kind of waiting around for those kinds of songs. And we have the bubblings of them."
In the meantime, fans will have to enjoy Stump's music in new ways—like checking out Mark, Mary & Some Other People when it premieres next month.