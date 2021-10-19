Patrick Stump Scored Upcoming Rom-Com 'Mark, Mary & Some Other People'

This isn't the first time Stump has offered his talents to Hollywood, either. Earlier this year, Disney and Marvel revealed the theme song Spidey and His Amazing Friends was created by Stump.

As for whether there's new Fall Out Boy music on the horizon, that remains to be seen. Back in 2019, Stump told Kerrang! the band now waits for the muse to find them. "I feel like at this point we have the luxury of choosing, and I’m personally choosing to be inspired," he told the outlet. "Look, I flat out don’t want to be in my70s, on a bus playing stadiums – I don’t want to be The Rolling Stones. But if Pete has lyrics that are that compelling, I will. That’s exactly what the interplay is. At this point, I’m kind of waiting around for those kinds of songs. And we have the bubblings of them."

In the meantime, fans will have to enjoy Stump's music in new ways—like checking out Mark, Mary & Some Other People when it premieres next month.