These Are The Best Small Cities In Oregon

While there are many benefits to living in big, sprawling cities like New York, Chicago, and San Francisco, some people want to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life. If you're looking for a more quiet or less busy area to live in, small towns or cities are usually the way to go.

These places have their own charm, as well, from annual festivals and fun activities to amazing views of nature. You don't even have to live there. They can be weekend or vacation getaways, too!

Oregon is no different, having dozens of small towns for people to check out.

Where can you find these special locales? Travel + Leisure recently published their list of the best small towns in the Beaver State. Each location has under 12,000 residents, they added.

"Each one made the cut for its historic charm, delicious wineries, adventure activities, stunning mountain and coastal beauty, and more. It's time to plan your next small town getaway," writers say.

Here are the places that made the list:

Astoria

Hood River

Jacksonville

Cannon Beach

Joseph

Baker City

Sisters

Yachats

Silverton

Florence

Cottage Grove

Mosier

Click here to see Travel + Leisure's full list.