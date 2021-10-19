This Is The Best Haunted House In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
October 19, 2021
Halloween is coming, and you're looking for a place to get the adrenaline pumping. Where do you go? There are spooky attractions, scary roller coasters and all kinds of locales dedicated to making you scream. Nothing can dethrone the classic haunted house, however.
Homes or buildings are converted into the creepiest, bone-chilling locations filled with ghosts, ghouls, zombies, and more things that go bump in the night. You'll find them all across America as we get closer to the end of October.
With that said, which haunted houses are standing out from the crowd in Colorado? Ranker pinpointed the best haunted house in most U.S. states. According to writers, you can get the best scares in Colorado at...
The attraction itself is called Fright Acres, where you run for your life through the Reapers Hollow cemetery.
3 Tips to SURVIVE an Outdoor Haunted Attraction!Posted by Fright Acres on Thursday, October 14, 2021
"Reapers Hollow takes participants through a haunted cornfield in Parker, where strange shadows float above the crops. The trek takes about 20 to 30 minutes, which all depends on how fast you get the hell out of there," writers say.
Be on the lookout for witches, the undead, and angry ghosts while you're on this trail. They're coming for you!
If you want to try this attraction, drop by Flat Acres Farm at 11321 Dransfeldt Road in Parker, Colorado.
