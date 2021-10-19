This Is The Best Haunted House In Colorado

Halloween is coming, and you're looking for a place to get the adrenaline pumping. Where do you go? There are spooky attractions, scary roller coasters and all kinds of locales dedicated to making you scream. Nothing can dethrone the classic haunted house, however.

Homes or buildings are converted into the creepiest, bone-chilling locations filled with ghosts, ghouls, zombies, and more things that go bump in the night. You'll find them all across America as we get closer to the end of October.

With that said, which haunted houses are standing out from the crowd in Colorado? Ranker pinpointed the best haunted house in most U.S. states. According to writers, you can get the best scares in Colorado at...

Reapers Hollow!

The attraction itself is called Fright Acres, where you run for your life through the Reapers Hollow cemetery.