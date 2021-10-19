Video: Woman Steals Tesla, Leads Police On Pursuit In Detroit

A Detroit woman stole a Tesla and took police on a wild chase Monday (October 18) night.

According to WDIV, a 20-year-old woman stole the Tesla while test driving the vehicle. Police say the dealership in Troy called authorities when the woman never returned with the car.

The police were able to track down the car and the woman led police through multiple counties, including Oakland, Macomb and Wayne county.

Michigan State Police tweeted about the incident. The tweets stated that officers attempted to pull the stolen vehicle over, but the suspect fled.

They also noted that they attempted two "precision immobilization techniques" (PIT) to get the vehicle to pull over. The first PIT maneuver was unsuccessful, but the second one worked and allowed authorities to take the woman into custody.

A video released by Michigan State Police shows dashcam footage "of the pursuit including the start of the pursuit, the PIT maneuvers and the end of the pursuit."