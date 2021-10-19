Video: Woman Steals Tesla, Leads Police On Pursuit In Detroit

By Hannah DeRuyter

October 19, 2021

police car lights at night in city with selective focus and bokeh
Photo: Getty Images

A Detroit woman stole a Tesla and took police on a wild chase Monday (October 18) night.

According to WDIV, a 20-year-old woman stole the Tesla while test driving the vehicle. Police say the dealership in Troy called authorities when the woman never returned with the car.

The police were able to track down the car and the woman led police through multiple counties, including Oakland, Macomb and Wayne county.

Michigan State Police tweeted about the incident. The tweets stated that officers attempted to pull the stolen vehicle over, but the suspect fled.

They also noted that they attempted two "precision immobilization techniques" (PIT) to get the vehicle to pull over. The first PIT maneuver was unsuccessful, but the second one worked and allowed authorities to take the woman into custody.

A video released by Michigan State Police shows dashcam footage "of the pursuit including the start of the pursuit, the PIT maneuvers and the end of the pursuit."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices