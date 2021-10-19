WATCH: David Ortiz, Former Yankees Rival A-Rod Reenact Red Sox Celebration

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz apparently got his former New York Yankees rival and current FOX Sports colleague Alex Rodriguez to help him reenact the Sox's unique home run celebration on Monday (October 19).

Rodriguez shared a video of himself pushing Ortiz in a laundry cart through Boston's dugout at Fenway Park, which included Ortiz shouting, "this is your workout today, A-Rod, 'Mr. Workout Everyday.'"

The video then cuts to Ortiz yelling "I need help" before being pulled out of the cart by Rodriguez and another individual.

Apparently, the video was part of an exclusive tour of the historic ballpark hosted by Rodriguez and Ortiz set to air on FS1 Tuesday (October 19) at 7:30 p.m. ET.