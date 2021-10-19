WATCH: David Ortiz, Former Yankees Rival A-Rod Reenact Red Sox Celebration
By Jason Hall
October 19, 2021
Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz apparently got his former New York Yankees rival and current FOX Sports colleague Alex Rodriguez to help him reenact the Sox's unique home run celebration on Monday (October 19).
Rodriguez shared a video of himself pushing Ortiz in a laundry cart through Boston's dugout at Fenway Park, which included Ortiz shouting, "this is your workout today, A-Rod, 'Mr. Workout Everyday.'"
The video then cuts to Ortiz yelling "I need help" before being pulled out of the cart by Rodriguez and another individual.
Apparently, the video was part of an exclusive tour of the historic ballpark hosted by Rodriguez and Ortiz set to air on FS1 Tuesday (October 19) at 7:30 p.m. ET.
"Big Papi made me do the @redsox home run celebration. Never been more tired," Rodriguez captioned alongside the Instagram post. "My brother @davidortiz and I give you an exclusive tour of Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET on FS1."
The ritual has become a favorite for current Red Sox players and fans when celebrating a home run.
The team pushes players who score the home run in the cart through the dugout as they are greeted with high fives from other teammates.
Boston took a 2-1 lead over the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series after a 12-3 home win on Monday night.