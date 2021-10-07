Major Update On Red Sox Star's Injury Status For ALDS

One of the Boston Red Sox's biggest bats will be active for the American League Division Series.

Outfielder/designated hitter J.D. Martinez was included on the Red Sox's active roster for their series against the Tampa Bay Rays, which will begin with Game 1 on Tuesday (October 7) night at Tropicana Field, ESPN reports.

Martinez was left off of Boston's roster for its Wild Card play-in game against the arch rival New York Yankees on Tuesday (October 5) after stumbling over second base while running to the outfield during the Red Sox's final regular season win against the Washington Nationals last Sunday (October 3).

The All-Star slugger reportedly stepped on the bag and twisted his ankle during what was only his seventh game at right field of the 2021, having appeared in 113 games as a designated hitter and 28 as a left fielder.

Martinez hit for a .286 average with 28 home runs, 99 RBI and an American League best 42 doubles during the 2021 regular season.

Boston also included starting pitcher Chris Sale, left-hander Martín Pérez and infielder Danny Santana on their updated ALDS roster.

Sale, a seven-time All-Star and two-time American League strikeout leader (2015, 2017) was excluded from the Red Sox's Wild Card roster after a 62-pitch effort just two days prior.