Why Miley Cyrus Said She & Machine Gun Kelly Are 'The Same Person'

By Hayden Brooks

October 19, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus has been basking in the romance between Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, particularly their first encounter, where the former told the actress, "I am weed."

Earlier this week, the pop star, 28, took to Twitter to share a post that referenced the recent revelation from the duo's British GQ Style interview. After MGK caught wind of the post, which saw the chart-topper rock a ruffled green dress and silver platform heels, the musician-turned-actor replied, "See, I'm not the only one.”

"We may actually be the same person," Cyrus replied to the rocker. "Have we ever been seen at the same place @ the same time? & yes that means Megan Fox is my gf too."

The cheeky exchange between the stars comes on the heels of the news that Cyrus is working on her ninth studio album via her new label, Columbia Records. Serving as the follow-up to 2020’s Plastic Hearts, the project is reported to be focused on a disco theme.

