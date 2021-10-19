Yankees Make Decision On Aaron Boone's Future

The New York Yankees not only plan to bring back manager Aaron Boone for the 2022 MLB season, but also through an additional two years with the possibility of a third.

The Yankees announced they've re-signed Boone to a three-year contract through the 2024 season, which includes a club option for 2025 via MLB.com.

“We have a person and manager in Aaron Boone who possesses the baseball acumen and widespread respect in our clubhouse to continue to guide us forward,” said Yankees Managing General Partner Hal Steinbrenner via a news release on Tuesday (October 19). “As a team and as an organization, we must grow, evolve and improve. We need to get better. Period. I know Aaron fully embraces our expectations of success, and I look forward to drawing on his intelligence, instincts and leadership in pursuit of our next World Series championship.”

Boone, a former third baseman best remebered for his 2004 ALCS-clinching home run against the Boston Red Sox, owns a 328-218 managerial record, which includes postseason appearances in each of his first four seasons with the Yankees (2018-21) and an average of 98 wins per season.

However, doubts about Boone's future grew as the Yankees once again fell short of clinching a World Series, this time losing in the Wild Card play-in game to the arch rival Red Sox and falling behind both Boston and the first-place Tampa Bay Bays in the regular season American League East standings.