70-Year-Old Achieves Lifelong Dream Of Becoming Yankees' Batgirl

“While we agree with you that girls are certainly as capable as boys, and no doubt would be an attractive addition on the playing field, I am sure you can understand that it is a game dominated by men a young lady such as yourself would feel out of place in a dugout," Hamey wrote in a letter dated June 23, 1961, which Goldman kept to this day.

Goldman's daughter, Abby, notified the Yankees about her mother's rejection in 1961 and current general manager Brian Cashman said it was time to correct the team's mistake.

"Some dreams take longer than they should to be realized, but a goal attained should not dim with the passage of time,” Cashman wrote in a letter asking Goldman to be the Yankees' bat girl for Monday's game written on June 23. “I have a daughter myself, and it is my sincere hope that every girl be given the opportunity to follow her aspirations into the future.”

Goldman was given a locker with her name on it for Monday's game, threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Yankees utility man Tyler Wade and stood next to manager Aaron Boone during the national anthem.

Yankee Stadium also featured a video package telling Goldman's story between innings, which included the 1961 letter and a recent Zoom session she attended with Cashman, assistant general manager Jean Afterman and pitcher Gerrit Cole inviting her to serve as honorary batgirl for Monday's game.