$1 Million Reward Offered For Information On Tennessee Man's Murder

A reward for information regarding the unsolved murder of a Tennessee man has increased to $1 million.

On the six month anniversary of James "Jim" Grimes' death, family and friends gathered Tuesday (October 19) to honor his memory and announced the increased reward in hopes of finding the person or persons responsible, News Channel 5 reports. On April 19, Jim Grimes was shot and killed near his family's bar in Lynnville in Giles County.

No one has been arrested in connection to his death, but authorities have identified a person of interest who has not been cooperative, per WKRN. The FBI and TBI are assisting in the investigation.

"We're thinking there's one piece of the puzzle that we do not have, and we're hoping that today with this news brief that it will bring that missing piece," said Lt. Shane Hunter.

Jim Grimes' wife Dawn is grateful for the community's support her family has received since her husband's death six months ago.

"I'm overwhelmed with appreciation and love, and I feel the support, and it's what our family needed," said Dawn Grimes, adding she hopes the increased reward will shine a spotlight on their fight for justice. "We hope with the announcement today that we will get the recognition that my husband deserves, and we'll get some closure with the help of technology."

Anyone with information regarding the death of Jim Grimes is encouraged to call the Giles County Sheriff's Department at 931-638-2358 or 1-800-TBI-FIND. The $1 million reward is being offered to the person with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.