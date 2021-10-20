2 Dallas Airports Among Top For Finding Most Firearms At TSA Checkpoints

Two airports in the Dallas are are among the top airports for finding firearms at TSA checkpoints, according to the the Transportation Administration's data.

According to TSA officials, 320 firearms combined have been found in the two Dallas airports so far this year landing both in the top ten airports for the most discoveries. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport has found 232 guns so far this year, while Dallas Love Field Airport has found 88.

According to data from the past 20 years, this year broke a record for the most firearm discoveries at checkpoints in the country. By October 3rd, 4,495 guns had been discovered.

According to TSA Administrator David Pekoske, the number of firearms that officers find "is alarming." He said, "Firearms, particularly loaded firearms, introduce an unnecessary risk at checkpoints, have no place in the passenger cabin of an airplane, and represent a very costly mistake for the passengers who attempt to board a flight with them."

So what happens to people who attempt to bring firearms into the cabin of a plane?

According to TSA, they receive a civil penalty that varies by number of previous offenses and whether or not the firearm was loaded at the time of discovery.

Here are the top 10 airports for gun discoveries: