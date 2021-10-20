As if her songs didn't make her relatable enough already, Adele just revealed what she wants the last meal of her life to be and it will make you love her even more. The Grammy-winning artist doesn't want some fancy meal prepared by a fancy chef while she's on her way out. Nope. She just wants a Big Mac.

Adele sat down with Vogue to take the "Ultimate British Taste Test," where she taste-tested twelve classic British dishes while blindfolded. From fish and chips to a Full English breakfast, Adele had to try to identify each dish without looking. The results, of course, are hilarious.

While undergoing the challenge, the 'Easy On Me' singer opened up about some of her own favorite dishes. "I learned to cook on my own when I was like, 18," Adele shared. "I was getting loads of takeaways and it was just costing too much money, so I think I read '30-Minute Meals' by good ol' Jamie Oliver. That's how I learned the basics of cooking."

After learning how to cook, Adele now makes an "incredible spicy pasta" and a "great fish pie" as some of her go-to dishes.