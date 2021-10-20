Blockbuster Deshaun Watson Trade Could Be 'Done This Week': Report

The Houston Texans are reportedly close to reaching a deal with the Miami Dolphins regarding a trade involving quarterback Deshaun Watson prior to the NFL Trade Deadline on November 2.

The Houston Chronicle's John McClain reports the two teams have discussed the trade, which could be made official, "this week."

Texans Wire and Locked On Texans beat reporter Coty M. Davis reports he's "hearing" that the trade "could be a three team deal" that would involve Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being sent to the Washington Football Team.

Tagovailoa was selected by Miami at No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, but has been limited by injuries during his first two seasons and his future with the Dolphins has been questioned dating back to his rookie campaign.