Cardi B Pleads Not Guilty To Assault Charges, Faces Up To 4 Years In Jail

Cardi B turned down a a guilty plea after appearing in court on Tuesday for charges of reckless endangerment and assault. Back in 2018, the "Up" rapper was allegedly involved in a brawl at a Flushing, Queens strip club, and is now fighting back in the ongoing case.

Cardi was offered a guilty plea deal for third-degree assault, but reportedly turned down the offer in exchange for a conditional discharge. With charges like reckless endangerment and assault hanging over her head, the Grammy Award winning star could face up to four years in prison if convicted. On social media, one Twitter user decided to heckle Cardi regarding her criminal case --- and in true Cardi fashion, she didn't hold back when it came to defending herself. In response to the follower saying, "You’re going to prison," the rapper clapped back:

"Before I go to prison you gone see me breakin more records and making more Ms.”