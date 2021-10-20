Cardi B Pleads Not Guilty To Assault Charges, Faces Up To 4 Years In Jail

By Kiyonna Anthony

October 20, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B turned down a a guilty plea after appearing in court on Tuesday for charges of reckless endangerment and assault. Back in 2018, the "Up" rapper was allegedly involved in a brawl at a Flushing, Queens strip club, and is now fighting back in the ongoing case.

Cardi was offered a guilty plea deal for third-degree assault, but reportedly turned down the offer in exchange for a conditional discharge. With charges like reckless endangerment and assault hanging over her head, the Grammy Award winning star could face up to four years in prison if convicted. On social media, one Twitter user decided to heckle Cardi regarding her criminal case --- and in true Cardi fashion, she didn't hold back when it came to defending herself. In response to the follower saying, "You’re going to prison," the rapper clapped back:

"Before I go to prison you gone see me breakin more records and making more Ms.”

In another tweet, a user brought Cardi's children in to the conversation, much to the "Bodak Yellow" rapper's chagrin. She responded to the fan, assuring them:

"My man is allow to be with his kids so what’s your point. I be chillin I don’t know why people think is sweet to play wit my kids.”

Cardi's court hearing comes just days after the Bronx rapper celebrated her 29th birthday, and a few months following the birth of her second child, and first son with husband Offset.

Cardi's next hearing is scheduled for Monday in Queens Criminal Court.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices