Cardi B Pleads Not Guilty To Assault Charges, Faces Up To 4 Years In Jail
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 20, 2021
Cardi B turned down a a guilty plea after appearing in court on Tuesday for charges of reckless endangerment and assault. Back in 2018, the "Up" rapper was allegedly involved in a brawl at a Flushing, Queens strip club, and is now fighting back in the ongoing case.
Cardi was offered a guilty plea deal for third-degree assault, but reportedly turned down the offer in exchange for a conditional discharge. With charges like reckless endangerment and assault hanging over her head, the Grammy Award winning star could face up to four years in prison if convicted. On social media, one Twitter user decided to heckle Cardi regarding her criminal case --- and in true Cardi fashion, she didn't hold back when it came to defending herself. In response to the follower saying, "You’re going to prison," the rapper clapped back:
"Before I go to prison you gone see me breakin more records and making more Ms.”
Before I go to prison you gone see me breakin more records and making more Ms 👅 https://t.co/LQWk6CSPe8— iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 19, 2021
In another tweet, a user brought Cardi's children in to the conversation, much to the "Bodak Yellow" rapper's chagrin. She responded to the fan, assuring them:
"My man is allow to be with his kids so what’s your point. I be chillin I don’t know why people think is sweet to play wit my kids.”
Exactly! I be chillin I don’t know why people think is sweet to play wit my kids https://t.co/pVuXyrAVCU— iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 19, 2021
Cardi's court hearing comes just days after the Bronx rapper celebrated her 29th birthday, and a few months following the birth of her second child, and first son with husband Offset.
Cardi's next hearing is scheduled for Monday in Queens Criminal Court.