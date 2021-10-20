Drake Cuts Ties With Kanye West, At Least On Instagram

Drake is no longer connected to Kanye West on Instagram.

After five years of following Ye on the platform, Champagne Papi fans have noticed that he isn't following his rival anymore. His following count spans 2,622 users but West is not one of them. He does, however, still follow the Ye parody account, @KanyeDoingThings. Meanwhile, on Yeezy's account, the media mogul doesn't follow Drake either. In fact, most of the 7,127 users that he follows have default photos that match his Donda album artwork.

It might be the last straw in their years-long feud, which reportedly dates back to 2010. Earlier this year, Drizzy revived the beef when he threw a shot at Ye on Trippie Redd's song "Betrayal." Then, the two almost went head-to-head with their respective comeback albums, Donda and Certified Lover Boy, until the former dropped his LP a few days earlier. There was also talk about them competing on Verzuz. “Kanye was willing to do the Verzuz," Swizz Beatz told Angie Martinez on The Angie Martinez Show in September. "He wanted to battle Drake. I left that up to them, and that’s what I told to Timb, as well. I was like, ‘Yo, they have to bring that to the table.’ They would have to agree to do that. Kanye was ready, but I don’t know where that’s at now. I’m still leaving it on them."

For the last week, Ye has been thrown in the headlines for wearing some Halloween-ready masks, officially changing his legal name to Ye and a haircut that prompted social media to burst out with some strong reactions.