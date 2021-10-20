Fourth Stimulus Check, Worth $1,400, Could Happen, But Only For One Group

For most Americans who received the three stimulus checks that went out, it seems pretty unlikely that they will get a fourth, however that may not be the case for everyone. A group of 70 million people could see one more direct payment, this one in the amount of $1,400. If everything works out, it would go to anyone receiving Social Security benefits.

The Senior Citizens League sent a very compelling letter to Congressional leaders explaining why it is crucial to send out a $1,400 emergency stimulus check to those who rely on Social Security, especially seniors. The letter states, "We've heard from thousands of them (seniors) who have exhausted their retirement savings, who have started eating just one meal a day, stated cutting their pills in half because they can't afford their prescription drugs, to list just a few of the drastic steps so many have had to take because of what inflation has done to them this year. Many have written to us that 'our government has forgotten about us.'"

Although Social Security checks will actually see their largest cost-of-living increase in 39 years, going up 5.9% in 2022, rising costs due to inflation offset that and recipients will likely still struggle financially. There is even a public petition calling for signatures to support the campaign to get Social Security recipients a fourth stimulus check.

Even with all the efforts, it is highly unlikely for anyone, including those on Social Security, to see any kind of direct payment this year as Congress is hashing out other issues like the debt ceiling and bills surrounding that, however next year, it is possible for another stimulus check. For now though, millions of Americans, including those who rely on Social Security, are having trouble making ends meet. Thankfully, there is some more financial aid out there though than just stimulus checks, including assistance in paying mortgages, paying rent, and tending to dependents.