Homes In Phoenix Are Shaking And No One Knows Why

Some homeowners in the Phoenix area are saying that their houses are shaking and no one can find out why, reported AZ Family. Though the cause is unknown, what we do know is that a preliminary report shows that the vibrations are not being caused by the nearby Skunk Creek Landfill. Engineers placed seismic monitors near the landfill and didn't feel any shaking that could cause vibrations in the homes.

According to homeowners, the shaking has been happening on and off for several years. Kelly Jackson said, "It's getting worse, it's not getting better. Year by year, it's getting worse. It gets more and more and more intense and what's next year going to bring? You just don't know."

According to Jackson, the shaking typically happens around April and September when temperatures shift from hot to cold, and vice versa.

Jackson said, "It's frustrating. I think they should dig a little bit more and see why everybody's feeling that. If it was just me, I would say, 'OK, it's just me.' But when it's everybody feeling it, I think everybody wants answers. I know I do, I know my neighbors do, I know people on the other side that want answers now."

The seismic monitors are still in the area and a full report will be released in a few weeks.