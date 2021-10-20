It Wasn't Me: Kid Cudi Denies Spilling Drink That Caused Steph Curry's Fall

Kid Cudi wants it to be known that he's innocent.

During opening night at the Staples Center on Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Golden State Warriors in front of a star studded crowd. Stars like Adele, Lil Wayne and Floyd Mayweather were in attendance, as well as Kid Cudi, who sat front row while donning a 'Tune Squad' uniform from Space Jam: A New Legacy starring LeBron James.

Things got intense on the court when Warrior Steph Curry came down from making a shot, and slipped on the sidelines, right in front of Cudi and Mayweather. Viewers speculated that a fan had spilled a drink on the court, causing Curry's fall. Fans took to Twitter with their speculations that due to proximity, the Kids See Ghosts rapper was responsible for the incident. One Twitter user wrote:

"Kid Cudi almost being responsible for a Steph Curry broken ankle is not what I was expecting when I woke up today."

Cudi took to the app to defend himself, chiming in:

"That was NOT me! Hahah"