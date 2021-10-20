Milwaukee Bakery Sells Aaron Rodgers 'I Own You' Cookies

By Hannah DeRuyter

October 20, 2021

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Photo: Getty Images

A comment made by Aaron Rodgers during a game against the Chicago Bears is now being placed on dessert in a Milwaukee bakery.

According to ESPN, on Sunday (October 17), Rodgers trashed talked some Bears fans after making a touchdown in the fourth quarter, saying, "All my [expletive] life, I own you," then added "I still own you. I still own you," while celebrating.

Milwaukee's National Bakery & Deli took the phrase "I own you" and put it on cookies to sell to Packers fans.

The cookies are in the shape of a football jersey with the words "I own you!!" written in icing and have a photo of Rodgers celebrating during a game.

The National Bakery & Deli announced the cookies in a Facebook post along with a photo, saying:

"Check out our Aaron Rodgers "I OWN YOU" cookies! They will be in the stores Tuesday afternoon. Limited supply, so please place an order or stop by to make sure you "own" a few of these"

Check out our Aaron Rodgers "I OWN YOU" cookies! They will be in the stores Tuesday afternoon. Limited supply, so please place an order or stop by to make sure you "own" a few of these 😎

Posted by National Bakery & Deli on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

When talking about why he said that to Bears fans, Rodgers said, "I looked up in the stands and in the front row all I saw was a woman giving me the double bird," ESPN reported.

