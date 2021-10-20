Milwaukee Bakery Sells Aaron Rodgers 'I Own You' Cookies

A comment made by Aaron Rodgers during a game against the Chicago Bears is now being placed on dessert in a Milwaukee bakery.

According to ESPN, on Sunday (October 17), Rodgers trashed talked some Bears fans after making a touchdown in the fourth quarter, saying, "All my [expletive] life, I own you," then added "I still own you. I still own you," while celebrating.

Milwaukee's National Bakery & Deli took the phrase "I own you" and put it on cookies to sell to Packers fans.

The cookies are in the shape of a football jersey with the words "I own you!!" written in icing and have a photo of Rodgers celebrating during a game.

The National Bakery & Deli announced the cookies in a Facebook post along with a photo, saying:

"Check out our Aaron Rodgers "I OWN YOU" cookies! They will be in the stores Tuesday afternoon. Limited supply, so please place an order or stop by to make sure you "own" a few of these"