Aaron Rodgers' Future Plans With Packers Are Now Official

Aaron Rodgers has officially agreed to a new, reworked deal with the Green Bay Packers.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports both sides "have agreed to the terms and language on his reworked deal," officially signing Rodgers through the upcoming 2021 season.

Rodgers returned to the Packers on Tuesday (July 27) amid reports of being "disgruntled" with the organization this offseason.

The reigning NFL Most Valuable Player arrived at Austin Straubel International Airport Monday (July 26) night and returned to the Green Bay Packers during the team's training camp session on Tuesday (July 27), WBAY reports.

On Monday, Rapoport reported Rodgers and the Packers were "in the final stages of a reworked deal to bring him back for the 2021 season," according to a source with knowledge of the negotiations.