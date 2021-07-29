Aaron Rodgers' Future Plans With Packers Are Now Official
By Jason Hall
July 29, 2021
Aaron Rodgers has officially agreed to a new, reworked deal with the Green Bay Packers.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports both sides "have agreed to the terms and language on his reworked deal," officially signing Rodgers through the upcoming 2021 season.
Rodgers returned to the Packers on Tuesday (July 27) amid reports of being "disgruntled" with the organization this offseason.
The reigning NFL Most Valuable Player arrived at Austin Straubel International Airport Monday (July 26) night and returned to the Green Bay Packers during the team's training camp session on Tuesday (July 27), WBAY reports.
On Monday, Rapoport reported Rodgers and the Packers were "in the final stages of a reworked deal to bring him back for the 2021 season," according to a source with knowledge of the negotiations.
The #Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers have finally agreed to terms and language on the reworked deal, source said. The saga is over. Only thing left is to sign it.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2021
The reigning NFL Most Valuable Player addressed his frustration during his first media session since arriving at Packers training camp on Tuesday.
“The organization looks at me and my job as just to play,” Rodgers said, adding that he should have “a little more input" given his unique circumstances, in a video shared on the Packers' verified Twitter account.
LIVE: @AaronRodgers12 speaks with the media at #PackersCamp— Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 28, 2021
The 16-year veteran said he wanted to help the organization grow and learn from past mistakes, which included the team disrespecting former veteran teammates on their way out of Green Bay, specifically mentioning Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Charles Woodson, as well as wide receivers Jordy Nelson, James Jones and Randall Cobb -- who was reportedly re-acquired by the Packers on Tuesday at the demand of Rodgers -- among others.
"Guys who were, you know, exceptional players for us, but great locker room guys, high character guys, many of them who weren't offered a contract at all or were extremely low-balled, or were, you know, maybe in my opinion, not given the respect on the way out that guys of their status and stature of high character deserved," Rodgers said. "And then it kind of progressed from there into a commitment for the 2021 season and beyond that really wasn't given at any time, so for me, I had to asses the situation, not necessarily wanting to be a lame duck quarterback, especially after an MVP season, which I think you can understand.
"And then, the other part in February was wanting to be a part of conversations involving free agents, which has never happened in my career."
The quarterback also admitted that retirement was "definitely something I thought about" before deciding to return this week.
“We got some things figured out in the last few days and now I’m here,” Rodgers said.