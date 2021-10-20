Tom Brady, Justin Fields Will Set Incredible Record In Week 7 Matchup

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will set another record on Sunday (October 24), this time alongside Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

Pro Football Talk reports the upcoming matchup between Brady, 44, and Fields, 22, will be the largest age gap between starting quarterbacks in NFL history.

The matchup will surpass a previous record set by Brady in Week 3 when he faced Mac Jones, 23, during his first and only game against the New England Patriots since leaving the franchise in March 2020 after 20 seasons.

Brady had previously set the record for largest age gap last season when the Buccanneers faced the Los Angeles Chargers and then-rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, who was 22 at the time, which was younger than Jones but still a smaller gap given Brady was 364 days younger than in his New England return.

The matchup against Jones also including Brady setting the NFL record for career passing yards, which he's since extended to 81,268, as well as his career touchdown record of 598 yards.

The 44-year-old quarterback is coming off yet another strong performance with 297 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 34 of 42 passing during last Thursday's (October 14) 28-22 win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brady's record against Fields may not stand long as he's set to face the New York Jets in three months, who currently have rookie quarterback Zach Wilson -- born five months after Fields -- serving as their starting quarterback.

Brady and Wilson share an age gap of exactly 22 years given they share an August 3 birthday.