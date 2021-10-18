Tom Brady To Be Traded? Gisele's Latest Tweet Has Rumors Flying

Tom Brady's wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, had social media users speculating about the possibility of her husband once again joining another NFL team over the weekend.

The former New England Patriots and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback tweeted, "Missing the fall this year" on Saturday (October 16) afternoon, harmless pointing out the difference between spending his second autumn season in South Florida after 20 consecutive years in Massachusetts.

Minutes later, Bündchen quote-tweeted Brady's post with "Time for a trade?"

Brady then responded with his own quote-tweet, "Did I miss something??"

It's unlikely that the couple is seriously considering another move as Brady has publicly expressed how much he enjoys playing with the 5-1 Bucs, an early favorite to repeat as Super Bowl champions in 2021.

Additionally, while he may now be missing aspects of the New England fall season, Brady told reporters in December 2020, "You won't catch me dead living in the Northeast anymore," while expressing his admiration for the South Florida winter weather.

Brady also seems to be optimistic about his chances of extending his NFL career and doing so in the Sunshine State.

While speaking with Amazon's Hannah Storm and Andrea Kramer ahead of last Thursday's (October 14) 28-22 win against the Philadelphia Eagles, the 44-year-old mentioned the possibility of playing another decade for the first time publicly.

"I really think I can play as long as I want,” Brady said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I really do. I could literally play until I’m 50 or 55 if I wanted to. I don’t think I will obviously . . . my physical body won’t be the problem. I think it’ll just be, I’m just missing too much of life with my family.”