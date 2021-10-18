Tom Brady To Be Traded? Gisele's Latest Tweet Has Rumors Flying
By Jason Hall
October 18, 2021
Tom Brady's wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, had social media users speculating about the possibility of her husband once again joining another NFL team over the weekend.
The former New England Patriots and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback tweeted, "Missing the fall this year" on Saturday (October 16) afternoon, harmless pointing out the difference between spending his second autumn season in South Florida after 20 consecutive years in Massachusetts.
Minutes later, Bündchen quote-tweeted Brady's post with "Time for a trade?"
Brady then responded with his own quote-tweet, "Did I miss something??"
It's unlikely that the couple is seriously considering another move as Brady has publicly expressed how much he enjoys playing with the 5-1 Bucs, an early favorite to repeat as Super Bowl champions in 2021.
Additionally, while he may now be missing aspects of the New England fall season, Brady told reporters in December 2020, "You won't catch me dead living in the Northeast anymore," while expressing his admiration for the South Florida winter weather.
Brady also seems to be optimistic about his chances of extending his NFL career and doing so in the Sunshine State.
While speaking with Amazon's Hannah Storm and Andrea Kramer ahead of last Thursday's (October 14) 28-22 win against the Philadelphia Eagles, the 44-year-old mentioned the possibility of playing another decade for the first time publicly.
"I really think I can play as long as I want,” Brady said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I really do. I could literally play until I’m 50 or 55 if I wanted to. I don’t think I will obviously . . . my physical body won’t be the problem. I think it’ll just be, I’m just missing too much of life with my family.”
Last month, during the first episode of the YouTube Q&A show Tommy and Gronky -- co-hosted alongside longtime former New England Patriots and current Buccaneers teammate Rob Gronkowski -- for the 2021 NFL season, Brady said he thought playing through age 50 was a possibility.
"I don't find it so difficult," Brady said. "Plus, in Florida, it's kind of a retiree state, so I feel like I can play and then just glide into retirement. I think I can, I think it's a yes."
In June, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said he'd let the Brady play until he's 50, but the quarterback said he was focused on completing the remainder of his contract before making a decision on his football future after signing a two-year extension in March.
"50? That's a long time. Even for me, that's a long time," Brady told USA TODAY via Jori Epstein in response to Licht's comment. "I've always said 45 was the age that I wanted to reach and that was my goal. This year I'll be 44, so next year I'll be 45. I got a two-year contract.
"I'm going to be able to obviously play this year and God forbid anything happens, but play next year and then see what happens after that. If I still want to keep playing, I might be able to do that. And if that's enough, then that would be enough."
Brady threw for 297 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 34 of 42 passing last Thursday, extending his NFL records for career passing yards (81,268) and touchdowns (598) after experiencing an injury to his throwing hand thumb last week.