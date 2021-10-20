Two Arrested For Giving Cosmetic Injections In Las Vegas Rental

By Ginny Reese

October 20, 2021

Photo: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

A man and woman were arrested in Vegas for allegedly performing medical procedures from a rental property, reported News 3 Las Vegas. The two allegedly administered cosmetic injections without a license.

Kenny and Olga Girckenko were both booked on Friday on suspicion of performing medical procedures without a license.

One woman said that she found the "clinic," called Cocos Labios, on social media. She visited the rental property and received a lip injection in August. She had an allergic reaction to the lip fillers and couldn't get back in touch with anyone from the clinic.

The arrest report states that Kenny told police he was working as a translator and just wore scrubs to look professional. Olga denied any knowledge of Cocos Labios and said that she only performed massages.

While searching the property, police found bags full of hypodermic needles along with other medical supplies. Police also met two women during the search that said they came to the property for lip injections.

Court records indicate that both have been released from jail on their own recognizance on conditions that they stay out of trouble and stop performing medical and cosmetic procedures.

Their next hearing is scheduled for November 15th.

