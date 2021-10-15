Las Vegas Realtor Accused Of Burning Houses Down

By Ginny Reese

October 15, 2021

Photo: Las Vegas Metro Police Department

A 48-year-old realtor from Las Vegas is being held on $20,000 bond for first-degree arson, reported 8 News Now.

Julian Werley was arrested after being accused of burning down his own house and his brother's house, according to Metro Police arrest reports.

Werly's brother contacted police and told them that his brother had set fire to his house. Julian was allegedly under the influence of controlled substances at the time of the incident.

Julian then allegedly made comments about threatening to shoot at police so that they would shoot back, according to his brother.

An arrest report states, "A short time later, Julian arrived at Gabriel’s residence, entered and told him he poured kerosene on his front door and lit it on fire." Gabriel was able to extinguish the fire the first time, but Julian set fire to the residence again. It then burned down and spread to another structure.

According to Clark County Fire Department, all three structures were "beyond saving."

Julian is currently in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.

