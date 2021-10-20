Utah Is 'Vastly Underprepared' For A Major Earthquake

Any major earthquake along the Wasatch Front could be fatal to thousands of Utah residents, reported Fox 13 Salt Lake City. In addition, thousands more could become homeless and over $30 billion in economic damage could take place.

Dr. Brady Cox, a professor of civil engineering at Utah State University, explained, "Nearly 80% of Utah’s population lives within 15 miles of the Wasatch fault."

Dr. Cox asked for the legislature to fund an earthquake engineering center at USU. This would look at building design to help to make them more prepared to withstand an earthquake.

"Historically, earthquakes with magnitudes greater than seven occur between Brigham City and Nephi every 300 years," Dr. Cox explained.

Sen. Chris Wilson, along with other lawmakers were left stunned by the presentation. Wilson said, "It's overwhelming what we need to start doing."

Rep. Clare Collard has been pushing for earthquake preparedness. Collard told Fox 13, "In the state of Utah, we pride ourselves on being prepared, we have our 72 hour kits and all these things that help us to be prepared for any eventuality. When it comes to earthquake preparedness? We are just vastly underprepared."

Rep. Collard said she will push for more earthquake readiness in the state. Collard said, "It really is a drop in the bucket when you begin to look at the billions of dollars in losses we'll sustain to the loss of life."