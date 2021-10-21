Chris Stapleton Postpones Several Tour Dates To Rest His Vocals
By Ariel King
October 21, 2021
Chris Stapleton is postponing his tour dates at the Riverbend in Cincinnati on Thursday (October 21) and his shows at Nashville's Bridgestone on Friday (October 22) and Saturday (October 23) in order to rest his vocals following an injury. The country singer took to Twitter to release a statement about having to postpone the shows, and that he hopes to be able to announce the rescheduled dates for Cincinatti soon. However, fans who had tickets to see him in Nashville will be able to catch the shows on December 10 and 11.
"I want to thank you all for your well wishes and kind words you have shared over the last few days," Stapelton said in his statement. "I had hoped to have some good news to share with you after all this quiet time, but unfortunately the progress I've made is not enough. On doctor's orders, I will need to continue my vocal rest through the weekend in order to fully heal. I am sorry that so many of you have been inconvenienced and I'm truly thankful for your patience and understanding."
See below for rescheduled dates.— Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) October 20, 2021
Nashville • 12.10.2021
Nashville • 12.11.2021
The show at Riverbend in Cincinnati is being rescheduled to 2022. A new date will be announced as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/9qDV7dvwXu
"Nothing is more personal to me than the experience of music," Stapleton continued. "I'm eternally grateful for the privilege of sharing in that journey with all of you night after night. Thank you for your continued support and I hope to see you all very soon."
While his shows in Cincinnati and Nashville have been postponed, he should be able to resume his trek in Lubbock, Texas, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Phoenix, Arizona next weekend. See a list of all his tour dates here.
Chris Stapleton made an appearance at last week's CMT Artists of the Year ceremony that took place on October 13. The country singer is also up for five awards at the Country Music Association Awards on November 10 and is tied with Eric Church for most nominations. Stapleton also made an appearance on Kelly Clarkson's recent Christmas album, When Christmas Comes Around... on the track "Glow."