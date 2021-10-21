Chris Stapleton Postpones Several Tour Dates To Rest His Vocals

Chris Stapleton is postponing his tour dates at the Riverbend in Cincinnati on Thursday (October 21) and his shows at Nashville's Bridgestone on Friday (October 22) and Saturday (October 23) in order to rest his vocals following an injury. The country singer took to Twitter to release a statement about having to postpone the shows, and that he hopes to be able to announce the rescheduled dates for Cincinatti soon. However, fans who had tickets to see him in Nashville will be able to catch the shows on December 10 and 11.

"I want to thank you all for your well wishes and kind words you have shared over the last few days," Stapelton said in his statement. "I had hoped to have some good news to share with you after all this quiet time, but unfortunately the progress I've made is not enough. On doctor's orders, I will need to continue my vocal rest through the weekend in order to fully heal. I am sorry that so many of you have been inconvenienced and I'm truly thankful for your patience and understanding."