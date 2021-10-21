How Selena Gomez Used 'Wizards Of Waverly Place' To Tease A New Song
By Emily Lee
October 21, 2021
Selena Gomez called on an old friend to help her promote new music on TikTok—Alex Russo. That's right. Gomez used her Wizards of Waverly Place character to promote an unreleased track and fans loved it. Here's how she did it.
In the TikTok, Gomez lip-syncs along to one of her Disney Channel character's famous lines. "I think you fell in love with yourself," audio of David Henry's Justin Russo can be heard saying. Gomez, channeling Alex, replies: "so what? There's a lot about me to love," before the song starts playing.
Gomez then dances along to the empowering lyrics. "I feel pretty, oh, so pretty/Just might be the prettiest one in the city/I feel pretty and I'm witty," she sings in the snippet.
Fans of West Side Story will instantly recognize the song as a remix of 'I Feel Pretty.' The song, sung by Natalie Wood in the role of Maria in the 1961 movie adaptation, is one of the most enduring tracks from the classic musical. It's been covered many times over the years, as well, with Julie Andrews, Little Richard, and the cast of Glee each releasing their own versions.
Fans shared their excitement—both for the track and the Wizards of Waverly Place throwback—in the video's comments. "Selena song ft. Alex Russo...we won!!" one fan wrote. "If you don't keep the Wizards of Waverly Place soundbite in the actual song imma be upset," another added.
This is the second time Gomez has teased this track via TikTok recently. Last week, the Only Murders in the Building star shared a snippet of the song as she applied lipgloss for a Rare Beauty shoot. Gomez blows a kiss to the camera just as the song hits those familiar lyrics: "I feel pretty, oh so pretty."
Though Gomez has previously said she wanted to put music on the backburner while she focuses on acting, the Rare Beauty founder recently confirmed she is, in fact, working on new music. "I'm starting to work on a new album right now so I'm really excited and have so much to say," Gomez revealed. "I'm very lucky because I love doing what I do and I wouldn't be able to do it if it weren't for amazing people ... and those who are fans. So I'm very happy to be a part of all of the things I can do."