How Selena Gomez Used 'Wizards Of Waverly Place' To Tease A New Song

Selena Gomez called on an old friend to help her promote new music on TikTok—Alex Russo. That's right. Gomez used her Wizards of Waverly Place character to promote an unreleased track and fans loved it. Here's how she did it.

In the TikTok, Gomez lip-syncs along to one of her Disney Channel character's famous lines. "I think you fell in love with yourself," audio of David Henry's Justin Russo can be heard saying. Gomez, channeling Alex, replies: "so what? There's a lot about me to love," before the song starts playing.

Gomez then dances along to the empowering lyrics. "I feel pretty, oh, so pretty/Just might be the prettiest one in the city/I feel pretty and I'm witty," she sings in the snippet.

Fans of West Side Story will instantly recognize the song as a remix of 'I Feel Pretty.' The song, sung by Natalie Wood in the role of Maria in the 1961 movie adaptation, is one of the most enduring tracks from the classic musical. It's been covered many times over the years, as well, with Julie Andrews, Little Richard, and the cast of Glee each releasing their own versions.