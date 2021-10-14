Selena Gomez Teases New Single In New TikTok

Fans of Selena Gomez appear to be getting new music sooner than they may have previously expected. Taking to TikTok, the pop icon shared a snippet of an unreleased track echoing through the room as she tests on lipgloss for Rare Beauty. Gomez blows kisses and winks into the camera as the lyrics sing, "I feel pretty, oh so pretty," before cutting off.

With the track and a new campaign being teased, perhaps the song will be released to accompany Gomez's product. Gomez didn't say anything that could possibly hint to a release soon (and she did just release her Revelación EP last March), but hopefully the track comes out sooner rather than later.