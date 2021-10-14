Selena Gomez Teases New Single In New TikTok
By Ariel King
October 14, 2021
Fans of Selena Gomez appear to be getting new music sooner than they may have previously expected. Taking to TikTok, the pop icon shared a snippet of an unreleased track echoing through the room as she tests on lipgloss for Rare Beauty. Gomez blows kisses and winks into the camera as the lyrics sing, "I feel pretty, oh so pretty," before cutting off.
With the track and a new campaign being teased, perhaps the song will be released to accompany Gomez's product. Gomez didn't say anything that could possibly hint to a release soon (and she did just release her Revelación EP last March), but hopefully the track comes out sooner rather than later.
With Gomez working on her next album, it's likely that the new track is something that she's recorded recently. Earlier this month, Gomez took to TikTok to tease her new record. "Just don't want to work today but I promise I'm making my best album yet," she captioned the clip. "I'm very lucky ... because I love doing what I do and I wouldn't be able to do it if it weren't for amazing people ... and those who are fans. So I'm very happy to be a part of all of the things I can do."
Gomez has been busy with collaborations recently, and is set to appear on Coldplay's upcoming album on the track, "Let Somebody Go." She also teamed up with Camilo for the Spanish single, "999," which continues the singer's recent dive into singing in Spanish.