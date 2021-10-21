Lil Nas X Gets Emotional While Receiving His Own Day In Atlanta

The Grammy Award winning star was ecstatic while being handed the declaration, which read:

"The Atlanta City Council is pleased to recognize Lil Nas X for his success in the world of music, entertainment and popular culture. "His artistic influence and transformative music continue to shape Atlanta and the World.

Lil Nas seemed to get a bit emotional before giving an impassioned speech in front of his star-studded event guests, saying:

"I think I'm gonna cry. But seriously, this is amazing. I did not imagine I would be here four years ago when I was like at my sister's house like on the floor. I mean life just keeps getting better, I'm getting scared."