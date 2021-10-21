New Immersive Exhibit Brings The Vatican's Sistine Chapel To Nashville

By Sarah Tate

October 21, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A sacred piece of Italian culture is coming to Nashville.

Starting next month, a new traveling immersive exhibit will offer Nashville residents a chance to see the Sistine Chapel, one of the most hallowed, religious chambers in the entire world, right in their own backyard.

For a limited time, Opry Mills Mall will play host to Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Exhibition starting November 12, bringing to life the works of one of the most celebrated and honored Renaissance artists and giving viewers a new perspective on the famous works, according to FOX 17.

The exhibit invites viewers to "enter the golden era of the Renaissance" and see life-sized reproductions of the ceiling paintings from inside the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City. Organizers estimate that it takes about an hour and a half to walk through the entire exhibit.

Tickets are $19 per adult and go on sale October 21. For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit the website here.

Check out a sneak peek of the upcoming exhibit below.

This is the second traveling immersive exhibit to come to Nashville in recent months. An exhibit bringing to life the works of Vincent Van Gogh has also stopped by Music City, allowing visitors to step inside some of the artist's most famous paintings.

